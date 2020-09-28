Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will post $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $14.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of GT stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

