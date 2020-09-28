Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will report $18.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $74.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $74.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.00 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $91.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHCT. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,255,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 604,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

