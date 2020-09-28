$39.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report sales of $39.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.77 million and the lowest is $38.80 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $56.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $171.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $176.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $260.53 million, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $282.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $155,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,493,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 48,964 shares worth $3,747,368. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.