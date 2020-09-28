Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.03 Million

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to announce $524.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $481.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,731,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after purchasing an additional 370,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,164,000 after purchasing an additional 260,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $8,737,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.