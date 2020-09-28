Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 591,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. Research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

