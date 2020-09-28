Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 102.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at $2,491,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

