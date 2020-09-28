Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $92.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. Masonite International Corp has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

