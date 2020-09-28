Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $92.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. Masonite International Corp has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
