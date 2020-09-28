8,700 Shares in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2,566.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.95. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,029,614.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,497 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

