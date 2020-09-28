JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $548,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

