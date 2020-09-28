Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 172,722 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Eldorado Resorts worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,295,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,640 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 14.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,626,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 581,174 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,634,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 338,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

ERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

