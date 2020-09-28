Man Group plc Buys Shares of 12,059 Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $35.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.44.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.