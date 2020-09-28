Sei Investments Co. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 467.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,730,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,087,000 after buying an additional 5,544,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,299,000 after buying an additional 90,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,613,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,549.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $76.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

