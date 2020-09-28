Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,997 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 93,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000.

EHTH stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.29.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. Research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

