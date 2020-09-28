Sei Investments Co. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,194,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after purchasing an additional 178,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSB. Citigroup upped their target price on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $118.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.35. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

