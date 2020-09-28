Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,790 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,951,000 after purchasing an additional 437,094 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,820,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,381,000 after acquiring an additional 80,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after acquiring an additional 460,098 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $9,201,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.19. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,906 shares of company stock worth $166,774 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.