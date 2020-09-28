Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in GATX by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in GATX by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GATX opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

