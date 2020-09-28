Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 253.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 317.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 123.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

