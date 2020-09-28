Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACB. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACB stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59.
Aurora Cannabis Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
