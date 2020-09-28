Man Group plc Has $172,000 Position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107,623 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in SM Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 5.46. SM Energy Co has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

