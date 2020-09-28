Bank of America Corp DE Buys 168,593 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,538,000 after buying an additional 12,289,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 1,673,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 658,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 285.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 878,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 650,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 160.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 917,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 565,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

NYSE:HP opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

