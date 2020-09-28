Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,685 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 101.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,427 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,071,000 after buying an additional 783,726 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 1st quarter valued at $21,909,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 1st quarter valued at $21,276,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 668,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at $167,850,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $97,807.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,739 shares of company stock valued at $94,556,665 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of LVGO opened at $140.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -342.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

