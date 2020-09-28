Man Group plc Sells 39,855 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,855 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Seeyond bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $18.11 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.26%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

