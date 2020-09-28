Bank of America Corp DE Buys 74,697 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.79% of Ferro worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Ferro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,455,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,706,000 after purchasing an additional 137,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,658,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,892 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 65.8% in the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,834,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 728,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Ferro’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FOE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.