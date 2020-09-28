Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 111,758 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 150,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 69,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.10. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

