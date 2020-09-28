Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Ovintiv worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621,796 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 664.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Shares of OVV opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

