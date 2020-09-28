Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.00% of Urban Outfitters worth $89,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.