Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 4,877 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

