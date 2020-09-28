Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after buying an additional 946,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $7,751,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 528,670 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,065,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

