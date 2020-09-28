Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after buying an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 1,494,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

