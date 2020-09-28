19,336 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT opened at $59.34 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $65.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.