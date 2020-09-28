Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,427,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 18.4% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 257,699 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 32,263.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,881 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $8,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 41.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after buying an additional 159,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $270,999.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

