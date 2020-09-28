Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,997 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $13,120,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $14,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

