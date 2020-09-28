Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 183,600 Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.20% of TrueCar worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TrueCar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 882,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 9.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.58. TrueCar Inc has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. TrueCar’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $105,088 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

