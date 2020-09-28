PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.30.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $115.30 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

