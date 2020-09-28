Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VAC opened at $91.17 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $131.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.