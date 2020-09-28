Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 11,370 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,291,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

NYSE FE opened at $28.60 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

