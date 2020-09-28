Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $446,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,801 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $516,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 53,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV opened at $20.05 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.