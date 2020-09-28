Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Terex worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Terex in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Terex by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

