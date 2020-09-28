PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 38,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,867,028.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,068 shares in the company, valued at $10,854,313.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $76.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $83.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

