PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 145 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18,136.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,335,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,328,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,497.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,194,000 after purchasing an additional 314,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,835,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,064,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,008 shares during the last quarter.

IXN opened at $257.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

