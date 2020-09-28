Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.28 Million Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Insperity by 788.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $243,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $108,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,268. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE NSP opened at $64.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.