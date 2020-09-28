Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,646 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Verint Systems worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 26.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 409,072 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,877,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 147,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $351,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,776,163.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,094. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

