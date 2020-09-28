Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 68,076 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,076 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 575,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,138,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,068,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $63.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.09.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

