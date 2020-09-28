Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.61 Million Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Wendys worth $18,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,102 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Wendys by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 125,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 97,194 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.34 on Monday. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

