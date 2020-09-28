Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,559 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of iRobot worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Colliers Securities lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,480,748.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,684. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

