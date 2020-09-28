PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

WES stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Western Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $25.43.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

