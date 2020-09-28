GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2,639.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GDS by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of GDS by 1,758,000.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GDS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of GDS by 122.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.37 and a beta of 1.30. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. On average, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

