PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 855 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 827,697 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Skyline by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,515,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $26.62 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Skyline Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.