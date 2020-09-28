PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,927,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,359.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,493.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 673,073 shares of company stock worth $28,338,979.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:GO opened at $38.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

