Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,559. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

